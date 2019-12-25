Kanye West releases his second album gospel & # 39; Jesus Is Born & # 39;

Good music

The star of & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; releases a new surprise album featuring his Sunday service choir as a continuation of his first Gospel release & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; That came out in October.

Kanye west has finally released its "Jesus is born"album on Christmas Day, December 25.

The rapper revealed his plans to release the follow-up to his album "Jesus is King" in October, and fell on the most appropriate day of the year.

The 19-song gospel album is the first official release of "Sunday Service," the weekly gospel sermon Kanye has been hosting since January of this year. "Jesus Is King," which debuted at the top of the charts in October and featured the service choir, was released under the name of West.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the rap superstar has introduced gospel-based exhibits in her live sets: he and the Sunday service choir performed "Mary"at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Sunday, and debuted with Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last month.