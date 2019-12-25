Kandi Burruss shares great photos with her family for Christmas – See them here

Kandi Burruss shared a lot of new photos for Christmas with her family. According to reports, Ace Wells Tucker wrote his letter to Santa Claus alone, and his mother couldn't be more proud of him.

‘#Funtimes making memories with the family. @acetucker made cookies and wrote his letter to Santa. Your letter is very nice to me. I didn't know my ABC at 3 years old, but @acetucker is writing letters to Santa by himself. Smile my heart! "Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone commented: ‘Much love from South Africa. You are my favorite in RHOA Kandi❤️❤️ also inspires me. I'm sure you've heard this millions of times from Fans and it's just one of those. But deep inside me, I gather strength to push my children from women like you. Joyful !!!!! & # 39;

Another follower said: "How cute, it's a mini Todd! Merry Christmas to you and your family! ❤️" and a fan posted this: "Happy holidays and my God, the baby is a doll."

One commenter wrote this: ‘So beautiful! Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family! ❤️ ’and one person posted:" Baby Blaze looks like Todd, he won this one and Ace is your twin Kandi. "

Someone got excited about the family and wrote: "Beautiful family, that is priceless … Happy holidays for you and yours," while another follower also published: "The sweet family hopes to have a great time. Merry Christmas 🎁 😍😍 By the way, everyone looks tired 😂 '

Someone else said: "@kandi Thank you for a story that God bless you during the Christmas and New Year holidays, you and your family and friends, especially every day."

Early today, it has been revealed that Kandi told his fans that he has a new video, which deals with doing business with his better half.



