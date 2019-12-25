Kandi Burruss has a new video on how to do business with his better half: watch the new episode of "Speak on It,quot;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss told his fans that he has a new video, which tries to do business with his better half. Watch the video he filmed with Todd Tculet below.

‘Here's something to watch while wrapping gifts! I decided to make a #KandiAndTodd video about business and talk about whether it is a good idea to do business with your other half. What you think? The video is live on my YouTube #KandiOnline. @ todd167 ", Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘No. Too much time together. He needs to lead his own life, follow his dreams, "and another follower published this:" Yes, it is a good idea to do business with your partner. If you can't trust them, then you can trust. Also, it's about having balance! Happy holidays !!! & # 39;

A follower seized the couple and said: ‘My favorite couple❤️ I don't blame Todd for constantly wanting to work so hard. People always slander him. "

Someone else posted this: "You should do a reality show or YOuTube seriously in both of you doing business together, it is very important to see the black married couple do that, since it is very rare."

A follower said: ka @kandi @ todd167 🎤 let me hold the microphone for a moment … Todd and Kandi will be the second behind Tyler Perry Building in Atlanta !! Problems will be unleashed without problems … Both are a great team and know how to handle any situation in public … Many of your married friends need to take 📝 notes … ’

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘Kandi YES, once people get married, you become ONE. Then both must sit down and make that decision together. It is not your way, and it is not your way. It becomes their ROAD together. "

Ad

In other news, Kandi shared a photo with her baby Blaze Tucker and the boy seems to be in a spa, which drives fans crazy.


Post views:
0 0

