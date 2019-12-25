Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker let their children (Kaela, Riley, Ace and Baby Blaze) shine and cheer on Christmas photos

It seems that Christmas vibes have taken over Kandi Burruss because the reality show star looked stunning and happy in a new photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The Christmas photo shows Kandi, her husband, Todd Tucker, and all their children: their daughters Kaela Tucker, Riley Burruss, Ace and the baby Blaze Tucker.

She captioned the photos: #Funtimes making memories with the family. @acetucker made cookies and wrote his letter to Santa. Your letter is very nice to me. I didn't know my ABC at 3 years old, but @acetucker is writing letters to Santa alone. It makes my heart smile!

She added: “Happy holidays to all! Much love from my family to yours! ❤️ "

A fan said: “A lot of love from South Africa. You are my favorite in RHOA Kandi❤️❤️ also inspires me. I'm sure you've heard this millions of times from fans, and it's just one of those. But deep inside me, I gather strength to push my children from women like you. Cheerful!!!!!"

In another recent photo, published on December 20, the 43-year-old woman flaunted her curvy figure to the camera in a tight dress that shone with golden motifs and revealed a lot of cleavage.

Burruss combined her revealing dress with bracelets and long diamond earrings.

Celebrity hair for the event contained elaborate braids and accentuated the impeccable makeup of the reality show star.

Her husband, Todd Tucker, accompanied the Real Atlanta Housewives star, and the two posed in front of a Christmas tree and lots of presents, smiling happily.

For the occasion, Todd's outfit really congratulated his wife, since he was dressed in an elegant black suit, white shirt and black bow tie. As a subtitle for the post, Kandi wrote: "Going out with my love tonight!"

The new complement was a relief for many fans of the couple, who was fighting because it was revealed in some of the latest episodes of the Real Atlanta Housewives show.

Apparently, Kandi was not getting enough affection from her partner because all of Todd's attention was directed to her newborn daughter, Blaze Tucker, who was born through a surrogate mother in November.

Burruss's post was received with admiration, and many followers congratulated the couple for their good looks.

A fan even said enthusiastically that the two celebrities looked like Christmas presents in their bright costumes.



