Joel Embiid dominates with 31 points while the Philadelphia 76ers take down Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Joel Embiid contributed 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a resounding 121-109 Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game Leaders

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Points: Khris Middleton – 31
  • Assists: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 7
  • Bounces: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 14

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Points: Joel Embiid – 31
  • Assists: Ben Simmons – 14
  • Bounces: Joel Embiid – 11

It was the seventh game of Embiid this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers, who won their third straight and tied a franchise record with 21 triples.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points and went 5 of 7 from beyond the goal. Josh Richardson added 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz scored 16 and Al Horford had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 31 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, but shot 8 of 27. George Hill scored 15 points when the Milwaukee record dropped to 27-5.

The Sixers dominated the first half when they jumped to a 69-48 lead thanks to 23 points and seven rebounds from Embiid. Philadelphia made 11 treys, the most in any half of this season.

The score could have been even more unequal had it not been for Hill's 12 points from the bank in a 5-by-5 ​​shot.

Milwaukee had a disadvantage of up to 25 points in the third, its biggest deficit of the season, and the Sixers extended the advantage from there, rising 100-73 at the end of the third.

Antetokounmpo drove to the lane and scored to cut the lead to 102-85 with 8:04 remaining. In the next possession of the Sixers, Korkmaz made a triple, his 18th game, to take the lead to 20.

Antetokounmpo seemed to be accidentally hit in the eye by Josh Richardson with 6:25 remaining and stayed on the court for several minutes. The defending MVP got up and was called for a technical foul for arguing with referee Tony Brothers.

Middleton hit a triple hard and Sterling Brown added a dump to close within 115-106 with 1:52 left. But Harris sealed the victory in the next possession, beating the shot clock with a triple to get a 12-point lead.

