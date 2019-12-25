Joe Giudice and his daughters meet in Italy to spend Christmas together. See The Sweet Clip!

As promised, the four daughters of Joe Giudice traveled to Italy to spend Christmas with him and it seems that they already began to have a good time together immediately after meeting. Celebrity Real Housewives of New Jersey shared a clip on her social networks presenting her meeting at the airport.

His emotional meeting in his native country occurs only a few days after it was confirmed that he and his mother, Teresa Giudice, had separated.

As mentioned earlier, Joe was excited to share the images of his family reunion that showed the girls hugging their father immediately after arriving and smiling happily, obviously happy to see him again.

"They are so cute, so happy," the proud father wrote in the caption.

However, at this time, it is still unknown who was filming the sweet father-daughter interaction.

The last time they met in person was in November, which also marked the first meeting after many years, which happened behind bars and then in the custody of ICE.

It is also when the father revealed that the four daughters would return to spend the holidays with him, while Teresa would stay in New Jersey for work and to take care of her father, whose health has not been the best.

As for the sweet video of the airport, many fans went to the comments section to send their wishes and also to talk about the meeting.

In addition, other celebrities and family also left their sweet messages.

For example, Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, wrote: "This made me cry ❤️❤️❤️ enjoy beautiful girls."

Dolores Catania, a member of the cast of RHONJ and longtime friend of Giudices, commented: "Merry Christmas, I am happy to see you all together."

RHOC star Tamra Judge also talked about the clip, writing: ‘This is amazing … the best gift ever! Merry Christmas. & # 39;



