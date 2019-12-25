Joe Alwyn jumps into the frozen pond for Christmas

Wenn

Taylor Swift's boyfriend celebrates the happy annual vacation with his family in London by joining the locals for a dip in a park pond in the Hampstead Heath area.

British actor Joe alwyn He celebrates Christmas with his family in London defying cold temperatures and taking a dip in a park pond.

"The favorite"Star reveals that the strange excursion has become a tradition among locals in the Hampstead Heath area, and is typically among daring participants, even though the weather conditions are far from optimal.

"There is a large park in London called Hampstead Heath, and as a family we go and jump to the pond in Heath on Christmas Day," he shared in the US daytime program. "Strahan, Sara and Keke".

"It's cold, it's very cold, you have to leave in 30 seconds, otherwise you're not going to (leave)!"

Insist that the practice is legal, Taylor SwiftHis boyfriend said: "You have permission. Many people go there, put on their Santa Claus hats and get in."