Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have & # 39; Real Bond & # 39; after the conference

Although the road is not easy, the famous stars are slowly working on their relationship, since Brad is even among Jen's birthday party guests and his Christmas party.

Jennifer Aniston Y Brad PittThe relationship is just improving every day. After their drama, the two ex now have a "real bond," according to a source.

"They have always cared for each other and think with love in their time together," reveals a source to Us Weekly. "For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing an old and dear friend again. They have a real bond."

Before ending his five-year marriage in 2005, Jen used to think that the "Once upon a time in Hollywood“star” was his soulmate. ”It was said that they stopped talking to each other after their separation, and Brad made public his romance with Angelina Jolie.

Now, although the road was not easy, the famous stars are slowly working on their relationship. The actor and the "friends"The alum is in better condition. Brad was even among the guests at Jen's 50th birthday party in February and his party on December 14.

"Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect," said another source. "There is no possibility that a possible confrontation between Jen and Brad [at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards] will be tense or uncomfortable."

"One reason why Brad and Jen get along so well now is because they agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong," another informant adds to Us Weekly. "Both look forward, not backward."

The "Ad astra"The actor has allegedly" assumed responsibility "for his past actions." You have tried to amend it. He did not realize the magnitude of the pain he caused to Jen at that time. I was so absorbed in Angelina Jolie that I couldn't see outside that tunnel. "