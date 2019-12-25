Jaylen Brown scores 30 points to lead the Celtics to Christmas Day victory over Raptors | NBA News

Jaylen Brown scored a maximum of 30 points in the game to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-102 victory on Christmas Day over the Toronto Raptors.

Game Leaders Boston Celts Points: Jaylen Brown – 30

Assists: Jayson Tatum – 6

Bounces: Enes Kanter – 11 Toronto Raptors Points: Fred VanVleet – 27

Assists: Kyle Lowry – 8

Bounces: Serge Ibaka – 8

Kemba Walker added 22 points for the Celtics, who won four straight and finished the 34-game win streak at Toronto's home against the Atlantic Division teams.

The Celtics have won the first two games between the teams this season. They meet again in Boston on Saturday.

The game was the first Christmas home game for the Raptors in its history.

Boston shot at 50 percent from the field and the Raptors shot at 47.5 percent.

Gordon Hayward added 14 points for the Celtics, Daniel Theis had 13 points, Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds from the bench and Jayson Tatum had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Chris Boucher added the best 24 points of his career and Kyle Lowry contributed 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 points.

Boston took a 19-point lead in the last quarter. The Raptors, who overcame a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, but Boston responded with a 10-2 run to lead by 22.

The Raptors tried to reduce the lead, but Brown's triple with 3:11 left to play restored the 22-point margin.

The Raptors scored the first 10 points of the game, but the Celtics led 28-19 after the first quarter.

Toronto reduced the lead to three in a Boucher dump with 7:27 remaining in the first half. The Celtics went ahead by 10 in Brown's two free throws with 3:56 remaining. Boston led 55-47 part time.

Boston's lead reached 12 in Hayward's triple at the beginning of the third quarter. A triple Brown extended the lead to 15 with 5:49 remaining in the period.

Brown made two free throws to increase the margin to 17 points. Tatum's disposition took the lead to 19 with 57.7 seconds remaining. Boston led 88-69 after three quarters.

