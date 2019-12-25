James Anderson faces Stuart Broad in the darts before the Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

James Anderson: "I think the love for my work and playing for England is part of the reason why I'm hungry to keep playing,quot;





















With the World Darts Championship in full swing, English sailors James Anderson and Stuart Broad had an arrow game in South Africa

James Anderson beats Stuart Broad when it comes to the amount of test wickets, but the latter took the rights to bluff in a dart clash before Christmas!

The confrontation was simple, since the sealers needed to reduce their score to zero after starting with the amount of test scalp they had claimed: 575 in the case of Anderson, 471 in Broad & # 39; s.

S Africa vs England Live

Broad admitted at the beginning of the game that "he used to see some darts, but he doesn't really play," but he denied it by taking double 15 to succeed against his great teammate and new ball mate.

"Maybe I'm going to Ally Pally now!" said a radiant Broad while celebrating.

That was a ripper for Anderson, who has played on the Alexandra Palace stage against Sir Alastair Cook and, according to Broad, wears a touring darts shirt with his name on the back!

But much better news for the 37-year-old is his physical condition, with Anderson now completely on the calf injury that shattered his ashes and prepared to play his 150th test, against South Africa from Boxing Day.

The pacemaker will be the ninth man in that milestone, but the first bowler.

"I really haven't thought about it too much, since I've been so focused on getting fit again and ready for this series," Anderson said. "I can't understand the fact that I managed to stay so long."

"There have been many ups and downs along the way. When I started in the early 2000s, I was on and off the side with injuries and sometimes you don't know where your next gate will come from."

"I really enjoyed the last 10 years for understanding my role in the team and improving as a bowler.

"I think the love for my work and playing for England is part of the reason why I'm hungry to come back and keep playing."

Anderson missed the New Zealand tour last month, one in which England fought to reward wickets on docile surfaces, as they lost the two-game series 1-0 to the Black Caps.

But Broad believes that South Africa is the best place on the planet to play bowling and says that England's attack should be a pleasure to start.

"I think South Africa, in terms of statistics, is the best place to play bowling in the world. For me, those are not the balls, they are the pitches," said Broad, who caught 6-17 when England beat South Africa in a Test in Johannesburg in January 2016.

"The New Zealand pitches were slow, nothing really happened, so it made the balls look like they really weren't doing anything."

"You throw yourself into the Wanderers or Pretoria with a bit of rhythm and bounce, so the ball looks like it's doing something."

"There was nothing for the top of the stump in New Zealand: Neil Wagner got the most wickets by throwing short bowling, as well as full throws and slower balls."

"South Africa has shown for a long period of time – Donald, Pollock, Steyn, Rabada, Philander – that if you hit the top of the stump with good rebound and rhythm, you will succeed here."

"I think it's a really encouraging place to come and go bowling and our bowling attack should be excited to be here."

"You can score runs if you beat well, but if you press as a bowling group for long periods of time you get a great reward."

Watch the first test between South Africa and England, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, live from 7 am Boxing Day at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.