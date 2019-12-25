Jack Black's family Christmas plan includes sharks

%MINIFYHTML0c7b88e182edea81747547a10f1570db9% %MINIFYHTML0c7b88e182edea81747547a10f1570db10%

The actor of & # 39; Shallow Hal & # 39; He keeps his family's Christmas destination secret, but hints that he will embark on an adventure that involves sharks for annual holiday vacations.

Twenty one and his family have a plan for Christmas that includes slides, water and sharks, but he keeps the destination calm.

The funny man and singer has been working at full speed and wants to do something really fun with his wife, Tanya Haden, and their children Samuel and Thomas during the holidays.



, p> "I don't know if I should tell you because then the secret will be revealed," Stubborn star actions in "Live with Kelly and Ryan", before spreading the news anyway.

"We're going to slide a little through the water. That's the plan. I love slides!"

When asked if he prefers really tall slides or the softest and child-friendly slides, he reveals that he likes the "danger" of steeper walks.

"I trust technology a lot," he laughs. "I don't think they'll send me through a tube if it's not safe. But maybe I shouldn't be so confident. I love a slide."

"I guess what I am saying is that I like danger and I have never encountered a slide that I was too afraid to do. But I heard that there is a water slide that you slide through sharks."

And he admits that although he likes to pretend that vacation planning is everything for his family, the truth may be a little different: "I say it's fun for kids, kids like to slip, but it's really for me! "