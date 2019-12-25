Iraq: Iran-backed bloc appoints Basra governor as prime minister | Iraq News

An Iran-backed bloc in Iraq's parliament nominated Asaad al-Eidani on Wednesday, the governor of the southern province of Basra, as the new prime minister, a measure rejected by many protesters who demand A complete review of the political system.

"As the largest parliamentary bloc in accordance with Article 76 of the Iraqi constitution, the Binaa bloc nominated the governor of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, as the new prime minister," the spokesman for the bloc, Ahmad al, told Al Jazeera. -Assadi.

The Binaa block, which is linked to the Popular Mobilization Units (PMF) backed by Iran, includes the Fatah alliance led by Hadi al-Amrir and the State Coalition of the Law led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

"We have given President Barham Salih our nomination and we hope he announces that he has commissionedEidani with the formation of a new government shortly " al-Assadi He told Al Jazeera.

Mass protests have taken over Iraq since October 1, and protesters demanded a complete overhaul of the political system and class they see as sectarian, corrupt and that keep most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in November amid pressure from street demonstrations. He has remained in the position as a caregiver.

Negotiations on a candidate had reached a stalemate since the last of a series of deadlines expired at midnight on Sunday. PThe ro-Iran blocs tried to impose other candidates over the past week, but the Iraqi president Barham Salih According to reports, it has opposed resistance. On Tuesday, parliament passed a new electoral law that will allow voters to choose individual legislators instead of choosing between party lists.

"The new prime minister will be responsible for running a transitional government until free and fair elections are held." al-Assadi said. "We chose al-Eidani because it is accepted among many of the political parties. We hope you are also welcome by the protest movement. "

Protesters reject nomination

But protesters in Tahrir Square, the center of the protest movement in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, rejected the nomination, saying Alabama-Eidani Represents the establishment.

"The protest movement rejects any candidate from the current political parties and alliances in Iraq," said Ali Khraybit, a 27-year-old protester in Tahrir Square.

"The protest movement is clear about who we want as a new prime minister. We want a candidate who is not corrupt and independent of the political establishment," Khraybit told Al Jazeera. "Alabama-Eidani it is part of the political system that we want to review and, therefore, our demonstrations will continue until we obtain a prime minister who meets our criteria. "

A protester passes by a sign with a disfigured image of the governor of the southern province of Basra, Asaad al-Eidani, and Arabic words that mean "rejected by the people,quot; during continuous protests, in Tahrir Square, in Baghdad , Iraq (Nasser Nasser / AP Photo)

Protesters also opposed the nomination in the oil-rich city of Basra, which has seen massive protests along with other mainly Shiite cities in the south.

"I totally reject Asaad Al-Eidani as a new prime minister, "Azhar al-Rubaei, a journalist and protester from Basra, told Al Jazeera.

"The Iraqis took to the streets to change the political system and put an end to the Muhasasa system," he said. Rubaei, referring to the political system based on sectarian quotas, which Iraqi protesters want to abolish.

Sairoon posture

According to Iraqi analyst Hamza Mustafa, the nomination of al-Eidani and its ability to form a new government also depends on the position of the Sairoon Alliance led by the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

"The success or failure of the new candidate not only depends on the acceptance or rejection of the protest movement," said Mustafa,

"Sairoon's reaction is also important because they were considered the largest block in parliament," he added.

According to the number of seats won in the last elections, Sairoon is the largest block. But shortly after Abdul Mahdi's resignation, Sairoon resigned his responsibility to nominate a new prime minister, saying he wants to leave that decision to the Iraqi people.

"With the large number of followers of Muqtada al-Sadr throughout Iraq and within the protest movement itself, it has the ability to mobilize its followers for or against the new candidate," Mustafa said.

"Therefore, even if the president performs tasks Eidani with the formation of a new government, if rejected by the protest movement and Sairoon, you will find many obstacles on the way to achieve it, "he added.

According to the Iraqi constitution, after the largest bloc nominates a new prime minister, the president will assign the candidate to form a new government within 30 days.

The new cabinet will be voted by the parliament, which needs an absolute majority to be voted.