Iggy Azalea regrets this Instagram post but cannot help flaunt her beach body in new photos to show Playboi Carti what she is missing

Fans of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea have been speculating that the "Fancy,quot; artist expects her first child from her alleged boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti.

However, the 29-year-old "In My Defense,quot; rapper blew all the theories about her happy relationship last weekend when she posted a new story on her Instagram page, saying she was single now.

The music star later regretted his decision because he later shared a second publication, stating that he needed to apologize for his previous actions and explained that it was not in his character to share intimate details about his private life to the public.

Iggy also said he acted impulsively, but it was too late to correct his mistake, and he loved Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter.

She wrote: “I need to apologize. It is not my character to publish anything I go through in my private life on the Internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and made an impulsive choice that I regretted immediately, but it was too late to undo it. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will, more than you might know. "

She added: "That's all the world should need to hear, and I'm sorry I did something public that should always remain between him and me no matter what."

The rapper finished her message with the statement that she shared something with the public that should have been only between her and her boyfriend.

According to reports, Iggy and Playboi Carti met in 2018, and the romance between them emerged shortly after.

The couple moved together not long after they started dating and have been living under the radar at their home in Atlanta.

Before dating Playboi Carti, Iggy's last serious relationship was with NBA star Nick Young. The two celebrities even got engaged, but then separated due to Young's apparent infidelity.

At that time, Azalea commented on social media that she left Young after discovering that she had brought other women to her home while she was away.

Ad

Do you think the couple broke up or not? Does Iggy handle public life the right way?



Post views:

0 0