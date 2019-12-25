How long has Pascal Siakam been? Injury chronology, return date, latest updates on Raptors star

The Raptors were hit hard in their lineup when striker Pascal Siakam was ruled indefinitely with a stretched groin.

The team announced that Siakam suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly during the last quarter of Toronto's 112-99 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday. Siakam finished with 26 points against the Pistons, surpassing its average scores this season to 25.1 points. He is also averaging a personal record of 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the current NBA champions.

Siakam was not the only Raptors player injured against the Pistons. The starting center, Marc Gasol, left the game early with a strain of the left hamstrings and is also out indefinitely. Guard Norman Powell suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder after colliding with another player at the end of the last quarter.

What's next for the 25-year-old rising star of the Raptors? Here is everything we know about Siakam's injury and the latest news about when he can return to court.

How long will Pascal Siakam be out?

Siakam is out indefinitely after suffering what the Raptors call a stretched groin.

The striker was injured when he landed awkwardly with 6:47 remaining in the last quarter of Toronto's victory. The Raptors said they will evaluate it in the coming weeks and that their condition will be updated as necessary.

Chronology of Pascal Siakam's injury

Siakam suffered his groin injury on December 18 against the Pistons. He fell to the ground after driving in downtown Detroit, Andre Drummond, who rejected Siakam's sinking attempt at the edge.

Before the injury, Siakam had played in the first 27 Raptors games of the regular season. There is no timeline for his return.