Hibernian distrusts Hearts despite the position in the league, says Jack Ross | Soccer news





Jack Ross will be in the excavation for the first time in an Edinburgh derby

Hibernate head coach Jack Ross says his team will not take anything for granted when they face the Hearts club in the Edinburgh derby on boxing day.

The hearts are three points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premier League, having won only two games in the whole season.

They have also lost all three games since Daniel Stendel replaced Craig Levein in early December.

The Hibs are 12 points better in seventh place, but have only won once in their last five games.

"It is difficult to judge in these types of games because it is a cliché, but often the form comes out of the window to some extent in the derby matches," said Ross, who succeeded Paul Heckingbottom last month. Sky Sports News.

"They have a great need at this time for the points to come out of a difficult position."

"We were probably in a not very different position not too long ago and you can see the difference that has produced a positive set of results, they have taken us higher up in the table."

"But I don't think his desire for points is greater than ours."

Jack Ross believes that his Wembley management experience has prepared him for his first Edinburgh derby

"We want to make sure we finish this part of the season before the break with two wins because if we do, it will mean that it has been a good first half of the season for us and we have put ourselves in a more positive position for the period after the break.

Hibs is looking to recover from successive losses to Rangers and Celtic in the last week, but Ross is confident that he has inherited a team that is good enough to advance the table in the second half of the campaign.

"I think that particularly on Friday night (against the Rangers) we didn't play well. The game at Parkhead I think we did well."

Hearts captain Christophe Berra says they are only to blame for being part of the Scottish Premier League at Christmas

"So there is a balance between making sure we don't rule out things we didn't do well on Friday night, but also remind players that during the last six weeks since I entered work they have been good."

"There are many positive performances and results among that, so it's just to make sure they don't forget it and take it to tomorrow's game."

"I think they are a good group. I have been fortunate not to have felt that I have reached a group that does not have low morale in any way."

"There are some good characters within the group, so it has been relatively easy to work with them."

"I think they understand that if they do the fundamentals of the game well, they have enough quality to allow them to win games and, hopefully, continue this climbing on the table."