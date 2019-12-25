Here are your favorite Bollywood celebrities who wish you a merry Christmas

Christmas has a way of making people feel everything they feel. From the sparkling Christmas tree to the thoughtful gifts under it, there is something moving about this festival. There is happiness in the air and festive joy spreads everywhere. On Christmas Eve, several Bollywood celebrities launched themselves to social networks and extended their wishes.

one) Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself with a Santa hat from the Dostana 2 sets and wrote: "Fear when Santa is here," Kis kis ko gift chahiye

two) Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a white one shoulder dress while posing near a Christmas tree. Wishing her fans Sara wrote: Merry Christmas to all I to ðÂŸ¦ÂŒ

3) Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo with bright eyes and happier laughs in a candid photo. Actress Dostana 2 looks extremely adorable in the picture. Janhvi, wishing his fans with this beautiful photo last night, wrote:

It's almost Christmas and I have more than one reason to be so happy!

4) Akshay Kumar posted a photo with the entire cast of his movie Good Newwz. Wishing their fans, Akshay wrote: The Batra’s will come to give some joy this Christmas.

5) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted a nice video of themselves decorating Christmas cookies. Nick wrote: "Merry Christmas to all! while sharing this adorable video with PeeCee.

6) Jacqueline Fernández wanted her fans with two beautiful mirror selfies curled up in her bed.

7) Siddharth Malhotra wished his fans a nice picture of himself with his pet. He wrote: "Christmas mode with my own Rudolph Merry Christmas to all!"

8) Kriti Sanon shared a silly image with his sister Nupur Sanon wishing his fans a Merry Christmas.

9) Bhumi Pednekar wished his fans a picture of her laughing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree.

10) Aditi Rao Hydari posted a picture of herself wrapped in a red ribbon sitting near a Christmas tree.