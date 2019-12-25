Henry Cavill cut the water for three days to film & # 39; The Witcher & # 39;

Netflix

The actor of & # 39; Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice & # 39; reveals his extreme diet, which includes dehydration, to prepare for filming scenes from the upcoming Netflix series.

Henry Cavill I was very thirsty when he filmed bathroom scenes in his new Netflix hit "The Wizard"after refusing to drink for a day.

The movie "Superman" took care of his diet before playing Geralt de Rivia in the period series and then decided to go one step further to be torn, dehydrating for three days.

"The diet is difficult and you are hungry, but when you get dehydrated for three days you get to the point, on the last day, where you can smell the water nearby," Henry told the host of the UK chat program. Graham Norton, but he quickly pointed out that he not only cut off the water.

<br />

"It's not water for three days," he added. "The first day will have a liter and a half, the second day half a liter and the third day will have no water and will shoot at the fourth (day)."