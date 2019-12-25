Helicopters in Chile put out fires that destroyed 120 homes | News

By Matilda Coleman
Helicopters threw water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaíso on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that has destroyed more than 120 houses.

Dozens of people living in the city's Rocuant and San Roque hills leaked into the ruins of their homes after the fire, fueled by high winds, which swept their neighborhoods on Tuesday.

The residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of victims.

The authorities believe that a fire caused the fire.

"We are not sure, but everything indicates that yesterday's fire was intentional and began in an area quite close to the houses," said Ezio Passadore, emergency manager at Valparaíso.

A man observes the destruction caused by a forest fire on the Rocuant hill in Valparaíso, Chile (Pablo Rojas Maradiaga / AFP)

Many houses in low-income neighborhoods where the fire occurred do not have running water and get the supply of tank trucks a couple of times a week.

Forest fires have affected several parts of Valparaíso several times in the last month, as Chile faces its worst recorded drought.

