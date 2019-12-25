Hearts vs. Hibernian: Scott Allan says the form comes out the window in the Edinburgh derby | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb2faab51e9208b1198d30fe7e86bcaeb9% %MINIFYHTMLb2faab51e9208b1198d30fe7e86bcaeb10%





%MINIFYHTMLb2faab51e9208b1198d30fe7e86bcaeb11% %MINIFYHTMLb2faab51e9208b1198d30fe7e86bcaeb12%











0:54



Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan believes the form will not matter when he enters the Boxing Day derby in Hearts

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan believes the form will not matter when he enters the Boxing Day derby in Hearts

Scott Allan has warned that his Hibernian teammates will go out the window when they travel to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on boxing day.

Hearts come into the game, they live in Sky Sports, having lost their first three games with Daniel Stendel, while, despite consecutive losses to the former firm, Jack Ross has helped revitalize Leith's side after take over from Paul Heckingbottom last month.

Hearts vs Hibernian Live

However, Allan was part of the Hibs team that lost the opening derby of the season in September when they fell 2-1 on Easter Road and believes that the game could be decided by any side that better handles the occasion.

Scott Allan of Hibernian says form goes out the window in the Edinburgh derby

"In the derby games it is unique, so in those days the previous form does not really conflict," he told Sky Sports News. "Then, we have to do our job professionally and go out and get the victory for our fans."

"I think we just have to stay in the way we play and that's in the front foot. If we play well in the front foot and defend well, we have every chance of winning the game."

"I think the day whoever appears. Hearts vs Hibs in Tynecastle is not an easy game. It is the only game that you know that they will fight with their teeth and nails for their fans and it will be the same for us, so may the winner win. best team.

Allan and Loic Damour in action during the Premier League between Hibs and Hearts

"They will have three games (under Stendel) for when we play them. We will only focus on ourselves."

Allan also thinks that finishing the calendar year in the first five or six places in the Premier League would be acceptable, given the way Hibs started the season, but intends to use that as a springboard for the second half of the campaign.

0:39 Hibernate head coach Jack Ross believes that his management experience at Wembley has prepared him for his first Edinburgh derby Hibernate head coach Jack Ross believes that his management experience at Wembley has prepared him for his first Edinburgh derby

"I think it would be acceptable for now, for that present moment," he said. "But it would give us real impetus as we start the second half of the season to start from there."

"Definitely yes (I think they have the team for the first four). If we look at some of the points that should have been three that we didn't have before in the season, if we eliminate that and start earning much more." games in which we have been in the lead and then we hope that that can change. "