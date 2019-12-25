He promised to revitalize the schools in Italy. After a loss of budget, it is out.

ROME – The Italian education minister, who promised to revitalize the country's schools and introduce lessons on climate change in all grades across the country, resigned, citing the lack of funds.

The minister, Lorenzo Fioramonti, presented his resignation on Monday after Parliament ratified a budget for 2020 that did not reach his request for one billion euros. The resignation was publicly disclosed on Wednesday.

Mr. Fioramonti, appointed in September, had announced ambitious plans to teach students about climate and environmental sustainability, starting next fall. "The citizen of the 21st century," he said, "must be a sustainable citizen."

But his resignation this week was no surprise.

In an interview with the Il Messaggero newspaper last month, Fioramonti said he was looking for an additional 3 billion euros for the education budget and would resign if the request was not fulfilled. The budget approved by Parliament added 2,000 million euros, according to the economy minister, Roberto Gualtieri.