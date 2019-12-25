He promised to revitalize the schools in Italy. After a loss of budget, it is out.

ROME – The Italian education minister, who promised to revitalize the country's schools and introduce lessons on climate change in all grades across the country, resigned, citing the lack of funds.
The minister, Lorenzo Fioramonti, presented his resignation on Monday after Parliament ratified a budget for 2020 that did not reach his request for one billion euros. The resignation was publicly disclosed on Wednesday.
Mr. Fioramonti, appointed in September, had announced ambitious plans to teach students about climate and environmental sustainability, starting next fall. "The citizen of the 21st century," he said, "must be a sustainable citizen."
But his resignation this week was no surprise.
In an interview with the Il Messaggero newspaper last month, Fioramonti said he was looking for an additional 3 billion euros for the education budget and would resign if the request was not fulfilled. The budget approved by Parliament added 2,000 million euros, according to the economy minister, Roberto Gualtieri.
Italy has one of the lowest Education spending rates among developed countries, dedicating 2.8 percent of their gross domestic product to schools and universities. Standardized test scores published this month showed that schoolchildren in Italy were lagging behind their peers in most Western European nations.
Fioramonti, author and academic, was elected member of Parliament in 2018 as part of the Five Star Movement against the establishment. He joined the cabinet this fall when Five Star, who had previously ruled with the right-wing League, formed a new coalition with the center-left Democratic Party.
It was not immediately clear if Mr. Fioramonti's resignation would affect plans to expand the lessons on climate change, although Five Star has promoted protection and the study of the environment.
His "irrevocable resignation," presented to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, is a blow to the government alliance, but it is not likely to have broad political ramifications. Fioramonti is expected to leave Five Star and form an independent party that still supports the government led by Conte, Repubblica newspaper reported.