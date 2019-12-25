Future's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, wears the highest dress for Christmas shopping in new photos while reminding the world that Meek Mill was interested in her

Lori Harvey knows how to get the attention of her followers on social networks, since the model recently shared two stunning photos on her Instagram that went viral.

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter was buying Christmas presents, as she said in the caption of one of the photos.

She wrote: "Go Christmas shopping … what's on your wish list?" Many mentioned Meek Mill, who said the model was on his wish list.

One person said: “White seems impressive to you, my dear! 💛 I should start with condoms … Merry Christmas. I have Lori Harvey on my wish list.

This social media user said: “She knows it's bad. sour friends with the baby mom and girlfriend "all of you are going through some weird things,quot;.

Another Instagram installer said: "Obviously, everyone will answer that it will be you,quot; Go buy tame at the mill because he had you on his wish list 😂. I have Lori Harvey on my wishlist!

This joker wrote: "Shoot, I want Lori Harvey on my wishlist 😂😂😍😍😍"

It seems that the 22-year-old model was also excited about the upcoming holidays because she was dressed in white for the occasion.

In the photos, Harvey looked more glamorous in an elegant white strapless dress that reached her ankles.

She combined her dress with a small round Chanel bag of the same color. For accessories, the model chose to wear a brilliant diamond necklace with two bracelets and rings, all covered with precious stones.

Harvey made news recently with his turbulent love life. It was rumored that the young Internet personality was dating singer Trey Songz before dating P. Diddy's son, Justin Combs, 25.

However, the model did not stop there because she was supposedly later involved with P. Diddy despite the age difference of more than 20 years.

Currently, Lori is in a relationship with rapper Future, and according to reports, the two live together.

And although Harvey has been shining on social media lately, her boyfriend has been involved in two separate lawsuits while fighting the accusations of two women, Eliza Reign and Cindy Parker, that she has fathered two new children.

So far, the rapper is the father of 6 children of 5 different women, one of whom is singer Ciara, who is now married to NFL superstar Russell Wilson.



