Fallon Sherrock, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld included in the biggest clashes of the World Darts Championship so far | Darts news

Fallon Sherrock has been the history of the World Championship, knocking out two players on their way to the third round

With the business stage of the World Darts Championship over us, we have chosen five of the biggest shocks so far …

From high profile outings to historic victories and an emotional farewell, the 2019/20 masterpiece event has not been short of drama or entertainment when we enter the Christmas holidays.

Here, we take a look at some of the most revealing moments in this year's tournament so far …

Fallon shakes the world

3:16 Sherrock's dream continued as he knocked out the seed of No. 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round Sherrock's dream continued as he knocked out the seed of No. 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round

The matchless history of the tournament, Fallon Sherrock made history by becoming the first woman to beat a man in a world darts championship, winning 3-2 against Ted Evetts in the first round.

Superstar Sherrock followed his heroism with an impressive 3-1 victory over the experienced world No. 11 Mensur Suljovic, nailing the target to crown a remarkable performance and set up a third round meeting with Chris Dobey on Friday afternoon. Will you continue your remarkable career?

Barney's farewell

2:05 An emotional Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his surprise departure at his last World Cup appearance. An emotional Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his surprise departure at his last World Cup appearance.

Raymond van Barneveld's last appearance in the world championship before retiring ended in a heartbreaking disappointment when Darin Young defeated him 3-1 in the first round. The five-time world champion later admitted that & # 39; would never be forgiven & # 39; himself for his early departure, although that will not overshadow an undeniably incredible career.

Smith crashes

1:34 Luke Woodhouse reacts to knock out last year's finalist Michael Smith Luke Woodhouse reacts to knock out last year's finalist Michael Smith

After arriving at Alexandra Palace as one of the favorites of the tournament, last year's runner-up, Michael Smith, came out in the second round after a 3-1 loss to Luke Woodhouse, who was defeated 4-2 by Dimitri Van den Bergh in the third. round contest

"That ruined Christmas," Smith tweeted after the game.

Does anyone need an electrician?

0:46 Kim Huybrechts caused a great shock by defeating former winner Rob Cross Kim Huybrechts caused a great shock by defeating former winner Rob Cross

Rob Cross suffered a premature exit at the hands of Kim Huybrechts, losing 3-0 in the round two just two years after being crowned world champion in his tournament debut.

With a bit of unwanted free time on his hands, the former electrician turned to Twitter to offer his services when Ally Pally suffered a power outage on Monday.

Wade thrown

0:41 Steve Beaton caused an upset by beating James Wade in the third round Steve Beaton caused an upset by beating James Wade in the third round

James Wade was also on the receiving end of a surprise start in the third round, as he lost 4-2 to Steve Beaton, as he lost three darts in double tops in an attempt to level him 2-2 on the legs in the sixth set.

Beaton made no mistake with a payment of 43 to seal the victory and advance to the last 16 for the first time in 15 years.

