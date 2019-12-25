EXAM: Test your knowledge of rugby union 2019 | Rugby Union News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/25/19 12:02 am

Test your knowledge of the last 12 months in rugby union, with our 20 questionnaire below.

As 2019 comes to an end, test your knowledge of the rugby union of the last 12 months.

We saw impressive victories in the national championship for Saracens in the Premier League, Leinster in the PRO14 and Toulouse in the Top 14, and we obtained another outstanding six-nation test schedule for a magnificent Rugby World Cup in Japan and the third victory of Springbok.

The Rugby Championship and the Super Rugby got excited again, while on the European stage, the Saracens experienced the glory of the Champions Cup for the third time in four years and Clermont dismissed La Rochelle to lift the Challenge Cup.

From the pool games of the Champions Cup in January to the World Cup in autumn and the group matches of the 2019/20 European Cup in December, we have had continuous action every month from each hemisphere.

How much can you remember about all this? Test yourself with our questionnaire below … Good luck!

Recent Articles

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning – See adorable photos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have been twinning and her mother continues to share the lovely photos on her official Instagram account. First, Kylie...
Read more

What were the biggest stories of 2019? The | Hong Kong protests

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The year 2019 can be remembered as the moment when people around the world felt cheated. From Hong Kong to Santiago, and from Baghdad to...
Read more

Kanye West releases his second album gospel & # 39; Jesus Is Born & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Good musicThe star of & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; releases a new surprise album featuring his Sunday service choir as a...
Read more

Double exile: inside an Italian prison | Italy

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Filmmaker: Azlarabe Alaoui Lamharzi More than 60,000 people are currently detained in prisons in Italy. Of these, approximately one in 20 are women, one in...
Read more

The reaction of Chrissy Teigen's children to see Santa is the best Christmas gift

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Chrissy Teigen and John legendThe children had the surprise of their life on Christmas morning.Normally, the famous family celebrates vacations in the sunny city...
Read more
©