ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff lost the battle with pneumonia on the 34th birthday

In his final Instagram post, the late reporter admitted that "having pneumonia is quite terrible," but thanked him for having a girlfriend who stayed by his side.

Christmas should be a joyful occasion, but the family of Edward Aschoff He mourns after his death. ESPN's college football journalist, known for his deep and compassionate reports, died on the 34th of his birthday, Tuesday, December 24, after a brief battle with pneumonia.

ESPN confirmed the sad news through a statement, saying "we regret having to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff. We think of his loved ones, including his fiancé Katy." The network did not reveal the cause of his death, but his friend and fellow sports journalist Steven Abolverdi said in his tribute: "Devastated knowing that my friend died after a battle against pneumonia."

He continued: "Ed was a great reason why I decided to devote myself to journalism. He took me under his protection at The Sun and I am eternally grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. They will miss you!"

Edward revealed his battle against pneumonia earlier this month, and went to Twitter to ask his followers for advice: "Did anyone ever have multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in the early 30s as some who never got sick and had a very good immune system? friends … my lungs. "

Later, in his final Instagram post, he thanked his fiance Katy Berteau for staying by his side in the middle of his battle against the disease. "Having pneumonia is quite terrible. Like the worst," Edward admitted under a picture of Katy resting in a boat. "But it helps to have this sweet angel taking care of you, even when you run the risk of contracting this disease that destroys my soul. All the soup, tea and delicious foods have prevented me from crawling into a corner and crying all day."

He kept dripping on her, "I love you, honey. Thank you for putting up with my cough attacks at 5 am."