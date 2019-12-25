ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies on his 34th birthday

The world of sports mourns the loss of one of their own.

ESPN University Soccer Reporter Edward Aschoff He died Tuesday, on his 34th birthday. "We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff," the media said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with loved ones, including his girlfriend Katy."

Although his cause of death has not yet been revealed, Aschoff recently contracted pneumonia, so Twitter Ask your 30,000 followers for advice. "Has anyone had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their 30s as some who never get sick and have a very good immune system?" He wrote in early December. "Asking for two friends … my lungs."

In his final Instagram post, the reporter on the air thanked fiance Katy Berteau for being by her side. "Having pneumonia is quite terrible," Aschoff admitted. "Like the worst. But it helps that this sweet angel takes care of you even when you run the risk of contracting this disease that destroys my soul. All the soup, tea and delicious foods have prevented me from crawling into a corner and crying every day." . I love you honey Thanks for putting up with my cough attacks at 5 am @katybert #wcw. "