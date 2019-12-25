ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies on his 34th birthday

The world of sports mourns the loss of one of their own.
ESPN University Soccer Reporter Edward Aschoff He died Tuesday, on his 34th birthday. "We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff," the media said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with loved ones, including his girlfriend Katy."
Although his cause of death has not yet been revealed, Aschoff recently contracted pneumonia, so Twitter Ask your 30,000 followers for advice. "Has anyone had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their 30s as some who never get sick and have a very good immune system?" He wrote in early December. "Asking for two friends … my lungs."
In his final Instagram post, the reporter on the air thanked fiance Katy Berteau for being by her side. "Having pneumonia is quite terrible," Aschoff admitted. "Like the worst. But it helps that this sweet angel takes care of you even when you run the risk of contracting this disease that destroys my soul. All the soup, tea and delicious foods have prevented me from crawling into a corner and crying every day." . I love you honey Thanks for putting up with my cough attacks at 5 am @katybert #wcw. "
Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011, covering college football on television and for the media website. In 2016, he and his fellow reporter Adam Rittenberg won a contest of the Association of Writers of Soccer of America by its cover on the racial tension in the sport.
"Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know," Rittenberg wrote In tribute "Talented, kind, funny, kind and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. We are all devastated and disconsolate. It just isn't fair. I love you, Ed, and I will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed's family,quot; .
In fact, after the news of the tragic death of Aschoff, his colleagues flooded social networks with memories of his fallen friend.
"Our friend Ed Aschoff, remembered fondly by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light," ESPN senior vice president Rob king wrote. "He smiled with his whole being, loved his fiancee and his family, and brought joy to work. I hope you know him too."
We are sending our thoughts to your family and friends during this difficult time.