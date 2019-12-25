ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies of pneumonia on 34th birthday

By Lisa Witt
Sports

ESPN college football journalist Edward Aschoff died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, weeks after sharing on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia while working on the Ohio State vs. game. Michigan.

Aschoff tweeted that he had a virus for two weeks, which later turned into multifocal pneumonia.

The Oxford native, Miss., Graduated from the University of Florida in 2008.

He joined ESPN in 2011 as a SEC reporter after covering Florida recruiting and soccer for The Gainesville Sun.

"We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. statement . "He died today, when he turned 34. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee, Katy."

Aschoff detailed his illness in his final Instagram post, which featured a photo of his fiance Katy Berteau, with whom he planned to marry in New Orleans in April.

Several of Aschoff's ESPN colleagues and friends from the world of college football shared their condolences on Twitter.

Recent Articles

Kandi Burruss shares great photos with her family for Christmas – See them here

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kandi Burruss shared a lot of new photos for Christmas with her family. According to reports, Ace Wells Tucker wrote his letter to Santa...
Read more

ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies on his 34th birthday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The world of sports mourns the loss of one of their own.ESPN University Soccer Reporter Edward Aschoff He died Tuesday, on his 34th birthday....
Read more

The discovery of oil increases bets between Israel and Lebanon | Lebanon News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
People in southern Lebanon fear another war between Israel and Hezbollah. In the last conflict in 2006, more than 1,000 Lebanese civilians died compared to...
Read more

Oscar Isaac loves the family Christmas traditions of his in-laws

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennThe actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He says spending the annual holiday season with his wife Elvira Lind and...
Read more

Republican Senator & # 39; disturbed & # 39; by McConnell's political trial comments | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed,quot; by the Senate leader's approach to working with the White House’s lawyer in President Donald...
Read more
©