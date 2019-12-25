ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies of pneumonia on 34th birthday

ESPN college football journalist Edward Aschoff died Tuesday on his 34th birthday, weeks after sharing on Instagram that he had contracted pneumonia while working on the Ohio State vs. game. Michigan.

Aschoff tweeted that he had a virus for two weeks, which later turned into multifocal pneumonia.

Has anyone had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their 30s as some who never get sick and have a very good immune system? Asking two friends … my lungs. – Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 5, 2019

The Oxford native, Miss., Graduated from the University of Florida in 2008.

He joined ESPN in 2011 as a SEC reporter after covering Florida recruiting and soccer for The Gainesville Sun.

"We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of ESPN friend and colleague Edward Aschoff," ESPN said in a statement. statement . "He died today, when he turned 34. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee, Katy."

Aschoff detailed his illness in his final Instagram post, which featured a photo of his fiance Katy Berteau, with whom he planned to marry in New Orleans in April.

Several of Aschoff's ESPN colleagues and friends from the world of college football shared their condolences on Twitter.

Shocked by this news today. 💔 We were just texting a few weeks ago. You were one of the nicest people I met on ESPN. I always loved our talks. Your future was so bright. You were a budding star. I'm going to miss you brother. Rest in paradise @AschoffESPN ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/LRUUnUiYaf – Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 25, 2019

Ed was one of ESPN's brightest young talents, but most importantly, he was simply an amazing guy to be with. I never saw him without a smile, I never spoke to him without leaving in a better mood. So sad and tragic. Thoughts and prayers are with your family. https://t.co/BiZ5JB2e6o – Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 25, 2019

Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his whole being, loved his fiancee and his family, and brought joy to work. I hope you met him too. – Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) December 25, 2019

Devastated by the death of Ed Aschoff. One of the friendliest and most affectionate people I have ever met. And, if you were lucky enough to meet him, there is no doubt that you also feel that way … God, we will miss him. – Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 25, 2019

This was the morning after Kick Six. I remember this moment as if it were yesterday. Ed Aschoff was one of the best boys on the planet. He will be missed by so many people. RIP. https://t.co/5MYroHcwjD – Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 25, 2019

Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know. Talented, kind, funny, kind and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. We are all devastated and disconsolate. It just isn't fair. I love you, Ed, and I will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed's family. Https://t.co/jJQBE441Fv – Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019

Edward Aschoff was one of my closest friends. He was one of the most genuine, enthusiastic and pleasant people I have ever had, and made the world a better place. Today is indescribably sad and I am devastated by Katy and her family. – Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 25, 2019

I can't understand the idea that I won't see Ed Aschoff again. I can't understand how this happened. He was very young and very talented. This is a brutal loss. – Max Olson (@max_olson) December 25, 2019

Devastating news. Ed was a bright light in our corner of the world: intelligent, talented and kind. Condolences for your family and friends. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019