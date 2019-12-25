Erica Mena shares a preview of the "most magical commitment of all,quot; – Watch the video

Erica Mena shared an emotional video of her commitment to Safaree on her social media account. You can watch the video below.

‘A year ago today ♥ ️🙏🏽 @safaree asked my son and my mother for my hand in marriage. My family and my closest friends were in everything. I swore for whatever reason I was buying a car because they told me to stay upstairs and get ready for a "date night,quot; on Christmas Eve. My husband had thousands of rose petals along with candles all over my house. He gathered every detail, "Erica began publishing.

She continued and said: ‘Down to have 112 singing our song,quot; Crazy over you "in the living room. Let's never forget my own firework game in my backyard. 🌹✨Here is a preview of the most magical engagement of all time✨ ♥ ️ Wedding Special we will leave everything that leads to our I Do 💍 on the YouTube channel @shescrazyimnot ".

Someone said: así And just like that … God spoke! God is timing mom, "and another follower posted this:" Anyone who says this is not magical love is an enemy! I never saw two really happy people in a long time. Congratulations, you deserve it all Erica ❤️ ’

Another follower posted: ‘I was literally just saying this to my family! Happy anniversary. & # 39;

Someone else praised the couple too and said: ‘Fairy tales happen. It may not always be perfect. And marriage is work. But God is so beautiful to love unconditionally. "

A fan threw on Erica and posted this: ‘You deserve it love. We have observed you throughout the years and the relationships you have had. It is time for Erica to have happiness forever that she deserves. "

Another follower exclaimed: Om Omgoodness made me cry around here! Very happy for you guys. Beautiful details. "

In other news, Erica could not be more proud of her pregnancy body, and continues to share several photos flaunting all kinds of outfits in her social media account.

People say they are getting impatient and keep asking Erica when she should give birth.


