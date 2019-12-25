Erica Mena shares a preview of the "most magical commitment of all,quot; – Watch the video

Erica Mena shared an emotional video of her commitment to Safaree on her social media account. You can watch the video below.

‘A year ago today ♥ ️🙏🏽 @safaree asked my son and my mother for my hand in marriage. My family and my closest friends were in everything. I swore for whatever reason I was buying a car because they told me to stay upstairs and get ready for a "date night,quot; on Christmas Eve. My husband had thousands of rose petals along with candles all over my house. He gathered every detail, "Erica began publishing.

She continued and said: ‘Down to have 112 singing our song,quot; Crazy over you "in the living room. Let's never forget my own firework game in my backyard. 🌹✨Here is a preview of the most magical engagement of all time✨ ♥ ️ Wedding Special we will leave everything that leads to our I Do 💍 on the YouTube channel @shescrazyimnot ".

Someone said: así And just like that … God spoke! God is timing mom, "and another follower posted this:" Anyone who says this is not magical love is an enemy! I never saw two really happy people in a long time. Congratulations, you deserve it all Erica ❤️ ’

Another follower posted: ‘I was literally just saying this to my family! Happy anniversary. & # 39;

Someone else praised the couple too and said: ‘Fairy tales happen. It may not always be perfect. And marriage is work. But God is so beautiful to love unconditionally. "

A fan threw on Erica and posted this: ‘You deserve it love. We have observed you throughout the years and the relationships you have had. It is time for Erica to have happiness forever that she deserves. "

Another follower exclaimed: Om Omgoodness made me cry around here! Very happy for you guys. Beautiful details. "

In other news, Erica could not be more proud of her pregnancy body, and continues to share several photos flaunting all kinds of outfits in her social media account.

