Erica Mena invites fans to watch the BET movie "Sacrifice,quot; in which it also appears: here is the trailer

Erica Mena told fans that they could watch the movie called Sacrifice, in which it also appears. Safaree's wife is also a producer of this movie, in case you didn't know. Check out the progress he shared in his social media account below.

‘#Sacrifice starring @PaulaPattonOfficial Streaming Now! Exclusively in @betplus, you can ask HOW do I log in to @betplus? Go to the app store NOW! On your iPhone, iPad or Android, go to the search bar and type BET plus, and it will appear. Sign up, you get the first week for free and watch Sacrifice, the new original movie that will soon be a series. If you don't have your subscription yet, now is the time to get it! Watch it with your family today. Easy to sign up @footagefilmsstudios brings you #Sacrificio, from the director and creator writer, Chris Stokes @ chrisstokes1969, "Erica captioned her post.

Fans showed their enthusiasm in the comments, as you will see below. People are really waiting to see the movie.

Someone said, "I can't wait to see this. It really looks like it's going to be really good."

See this post on Instagram #Sacrificio starring @PaulaPattonOfficial Streaming Now! Exclusively in @betplus, you can ask HOW do I log in to @betplus? Go to the app store NOW! On your iPhone, iPad or Android, go to the search bar and type BET plus, and it will appear. Sign up, you get the first week for free and watch Sacrifice, the new original movie that will soon be a series. If you don't have your subscription yet, now is the time to get it! Watch it with your family today. Easy to sign up @footagefilmsstudios brings you #Sacrificio, from the director and creator writer, Chris Stokes @ chrisstokes1969. … & # 39; & # 39 ;. … #Sacrificeonbetplus @betplus Stream now! And tell me if you want to see more! A publication shared by Erica Mena Samuels (@iamerica_mena) in Dec 24, 2019 at 1:57 p.m. PST

A follower posted this: ‘You are my favorite person idgaf what nobody has to say! I have watched you over the years and I have seen you hurt, betrayed and much more. The dream you are living now, you deserve it. "

Another commentator wrote: & # 39; This was really good, but I didn't like the ending, there will be a part 2 & # 39 ;, and a fan asked: & # 39; Do you want to tell me that you are an actor and that I have probably seen you before? and didn't make the connection?

Someone else said: Palabra Word! I knew it was going to become a series because everything ended up strange and it's 🙌🏽 ’

Ad

In other news, previously, Erica shared an emotional video of her commitment to Safaree on her social media account.



Post views:

0 0