Eric Cantona disappointed by Manchester United football this season | Soccer news

Cantona: "Watching United play now is a bit like making love like an old man. You try as hard as you can, but at the end of the day, everyone is a bit disappointed."





Eric Cantona found an interesting way to describe Manchester United's performances this season

Eric Cantona has compared watching Manchester United play with "making love as an old man."

United is eighth in the league, seven points from one place in the top four after losing at Watford, the last in the league, last weekend after a draw at home against Everton.

"Manchester United occupies a special place in my heart," said former United striker, who won four Premier League titles during his time at the club. Other in a festive message

Previous Man Utd vs Newcastle

"But watching United play now is a bit like making love like an old man. You try your best, but at the end of the day, everyone is a bit disappointed."

Cantona added: "When I say things, sorry, for making love as an old man, I'm not talking about me. It was just a metaphor."

0:52 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to be inspired by Liverpool's recent progress Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to be inspired by Liverpool's recent progress

Ole: we need to follow the example of Liverpool

United has the least amount of points (25) he has had at Christmas in the era of the Premier League, as his hopes for a result in the top four continue to decline.

Chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that his team is not where he wants them to be, but he is confident that they will progress similarly to Liverpool's bitter rivals in recent years.

He said: "We want to be a team that can go and dominate the teams and break them down. It has taken Liverpool some years to get to that stage and we need to continue building because that is what we want to reach."

1:06 Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire reveal their routines for the busy Christmas period Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire reveal their routines for the busy Christmas period

"Yes, we are good at counterattack. Yes, we have rhythm and fast players. We must always maintain that because it is in our tradition."

"We create many opportunities, but every time we lose it there is a counterattack. We need to block it more, better to stop the counterattack."

"That's where this team will learn and grow and I'm sure we will see an improvement during this season and next year."

0:55 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba's return from an ankle injury is a big boost for the team Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba's return from an ankle injury is a big boost for the team

Pogba & # 39; the best complete midfielder in the world & # 39;

Paul Pogba could start for the first time since September, when the United Newcastle host on Boxing Day after the midfielder left the bench to return to action in the 2-0 loss at Watford.

0:22 Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce praises Paul Pogba of Manchester United as he returns to his physical state before his Boxing Day match Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce praises Paul Pogba of Manchester United as he returns to his physical state before his Boxing Day match

Solskjaer is delighted to have Pogba fit and available, and describes France's international as "the best complete midfielder in the world."

"He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield, he is a midfielder from frame to frame," Solskjaer said. "You can fall deep, get it and play long passes. You can climb higher and combine as you did on Sunday."

"It depends on the game. That's the beauty of having Paul because he's the best midfielder in the world, he can do all the roles. It's great to have him back."