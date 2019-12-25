Erdogan from Turkey makes a surprise visit to Tunisia to discuss Libya | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Wednesday with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, during a surprise visit to the Tunisian capital to discuss events in neighboring Libya.

Speaking during a joint press conference, Erdogan told reporters they discussed ways to set a ceasefire and bring the factions at war to the negotiating table.

Plus:

"We discuss the possible steps we can take and the opportunities for cooperation with the objective of establishing a ceasefire in Libya as soon as possible and returning to a political process," Erdogan said.

The visit comes one month after Turkey and the Libyan National Agreement Government (GNA), recognized by the UN, signed a memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation.

The GNA cabinet of ministers and Turkish lawmakers have approved the agreement.

In his comments on Wednesday, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's willingness to send troops to support the GNA, saying it would do so at the request of the Libyan government.

"We are not invited without an invitation and if it arrives, we will investigate it," Erdogan said. "We are in constant communication with them," he said.

"However, we should raise a problem: the forces present in Libya, more than 5,000 soldiers from Sudan, what they are doing there," Erdogan asked, referring to reports of Sudanese fighters fighting alongside loyal troops to renege the military commander Khalifa Haftar

The form of Turkey's military assistance remains unclear, but Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan's spokesman, said Tuesday that Turkey's parliament was working on a bill to allow troop deployment in Libya.

Rival administrations

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overthrew the ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided into eastern and western rival administrations since 2014, with the GNA, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, He currently controls Tripoli, located in the northwest LibyaY a parallel administration that keeps the east of the country rich in oil, with the support of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar.

Since the beginning of April, Haftar has launched a month-long military campaign against the GNA, which accuses of harboring "terrorist elements."

Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and, to a lesser extent, France, support Haftar.

Buy-in of Russia

US media reported in September that hundreds of mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group, owned by a close confidant of the president Vladimir Putin – They were helping Haftar forces outside Tripoli.

Analysts say this means that Erdogan needs Russia's acceptance to proceed with any military deployment.

Sami Hamdi, editor-in-chief of International Interest magazine, said that at the time of Erdogan's trip to Tunisia, a few days after a major Turkish delegation visited Moscow, he suggests that Turkey has the implicit approval of Russia.

"Russia has implied that it is ready to entertain the perspective of mediation. Turkey does not really want to send troops, it prefers the idea of ​​mediation," Hamdi said.

"If (we are) following this line of thinking, then we would assume that the Libyan parties would not want to go to Moscow for talks because (GNA) believe that Moscow is supporting Haftar and the parties supporting Haftar will not go to Ankara or Turkey to discuss conversations. "

Hamdi said that this makes Tunisia the "perfect midpoint,quot; given its proximity and the fact that it does not support any of the parties to the conflict.

Emad Badi, a fellow non-resident of the Middle East Institute, said it is possible for Russia to moderate its support for Haftar because its objectives were not necessarily linked to the survival of the commander.

"Russia is backing it (Haftar) because it can potentially sow discord within the EU and NATO. The position also threatens the United States as well," Badi said.

"And all this also aligns with the theory that Libya is unstable as a result of Western intervention, which is its favorite line. So, the question is whether they can still do much of the above without backing it up and the answer is probably yes." he added.