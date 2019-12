In the face of rising pollution and falling oil prices, Kazakhstan seeks to diversify its economy.

Petroleum and hydrocarbon exports account for almost three quarters of their income, but dependence on fossil fuels has given residents one of the highest rates of lung disease in the region.

An important focus is now being put into investing in environmentally friendly energy projects.

Osama Bin Javaid from Al Jazeera reports from Kapchagay in southeastern Kazakhstan.