Emma Bunton receives Christmas gifts & # 39; fools & # 39; for Spice Girls teammates

For Christmas this year, the British singer has prepared something special for each of her musical friends, including Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, among others.

Emma Bunton is receiving "dumb" gifts for her Spice Girls Bandmates this Christmas.

The group enjoyed a successful 2019, as they took to the road during the summer for their stadium tour with tickets sold out in the UK.

And while Baby Spice celebrates the holiday season with his new solo song "Coming Home for Christmas," he told the British newspaper Metro that he had prepared something special for each of his musical friends.

"Geri (Geri Halliwell) he gets a photo frame because he loves to put pictures of all of us, "he revealed." I got one. It is a bit rude. I put a picture of us, the frame says: & # 39; Sluts on tour & # 39; ".

Despite snubbing the meeting, Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) is still on Emma's Christmas list, even though the fashion mogul is a nightmare to buy.

"The last thing I bought Victoria was a crystal," the star shared. "You can no longer buy your clothes or makeup."

Turning to the other girls, he added: "Mel B (Melanie brown) we always have crystals because we like the same thing. "

As for Mel C (Melanie C), commented: "I would like Sporty to be something fun … like pink weights."

Emma also shared her good memories of the festive season of the band's heyday in the 90s.

"When & # 39; 2 Become 1 & # 39; it came out as a Christmas simple, that was before we had children and we celebrated during Christmas, it reached number one since I was with the girls having drinks," he smiled, adding: "It's the special moments."