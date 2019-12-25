Emilia Clarke says her mother does not allow her to get drunk during the Christmas celebration

WENN / Avalon

However, the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He admits in an interview that he still has the opportunity to enjoy a Christmas drunkenness with his friends instead of his family.

Up News Info –

Emilia Clarke He is in his best behavior with his family at Christmas.

The "game of Thrones"The actress is a big holiday fan and, while promoting her movie" Last Christmas, "which largely features the music of George Michael Y Wham! – He confessed that he can't get enough of the season.

However, while the star spends the big day with the family, she also has a drunken reunion with friends, something her mother does not necessarily approve of.

"We celebrate every year at home in London. I will also meet with my friends at Christmas and we will get drunk together," Emilia, 33, told the UK Heat magazine. "But that's a different kind of celebration, that doesn't happen with the family. My mother would never allow it."

The "Me before you"The star also loves Christmas shopping, but reflected that he has a habit of" always buying too much. "

"I love buying gifts and if I can't always do it in person, I'll order online," he smiled. "I love giving. I almost think it's a bit selfish, because I feel so good about giving presents."