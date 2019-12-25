Dwight Howard began dating a fiancee with rumors of 21 years since he was in high school

WENN / Instagram

This report has shocked many people, who then proceed to attack the Los Angeles Lakers player because they believe that & # 39; an adult man ** over 30 should not mess with a high school student & # 39 ;.

Dwight Howard is happily dating his 21-year-old girlfriend & # 39; to Cooper right now. Little is known about the details about their relationship, but according to a report, basketball players began their relationship while still a high school student.

Neither Dwight nor Te & # 39; a responded to the claims, which has since shocked many people. Someone said, "HIGH SCHOOL? These damn predators," as another wrote, "That's negative! An adult ** man over 30 shouldn't mess with a high school student." Another simply called it "unpleasant and fart behavior." Meanwhile, one person said: "Now she is out of place if she messed with her in high school …"

This report came amid rumors that the couple is engaged. The two caused the rumors when they saw her wearing a huge band on her ring finger in several social media posts, including one that saw her playing with her hair in front of the mirror while making a duck face. Dwight left a comment that said "Mine" at that time, which caused one to ask if they were engaged or not. In response, he simply said: "Duh."

Before dating Te & # 39; a, it was rumored that Dwight was gay after a guy named Masin Elije claimed that he used to date the Los Angeles Lakers player before cheating on him with another man. Since then, Howard has closed the rumors in an interview, insisting that "he is not gay." He added: "There are many people who are and have to hide, and there are people who have mental problems and have to hide."

"There are people who have different problems in life and have to hide," he continued. "They have to wear the mask every day, and it's like, I don't want to wear any mask, I just want to be there."