Draya Michele ridiculed for Orlando Scandrick's "weird" split ad

However, some people predict that the couple will be joined again next month, while others declare that they will try to shoot the television star now that she is single.

Christmas is supposed to be a perfect time to spend with your loved ones. Nevertheless, Draya Michele She seems to lose one of her loved ones when she goes to her Instagram account to tell her fans that she has broken up with her boyfriend once in a while Orlando Scandrick.

Breaking the devastating news, the first "Bastketball Wives L.A."Star wrote on Instagram Stories that she" has been single throughout the month of December. "Without naming Orlando, the models mogul then added in a separate post:" So, if anyone has anything to say or the guy with the one who used to be committed Save it. We do not care ".

Fans, however, did not feel its publication. Someone mentioned that he had a worse situation than his own, writing in a comments section of TheShadeRoom's post, "I've been single throughout 2019." Another said: "We don't care either. Merry Christmas."

"Ok and? What are we supposed to do with this information?" One user asked sarcastically. Given that one month is not so long, someone else joked, "for a month. Damn it, take a little time," and another said: "2020 goal: keep all your personal business out of social networks."

However, some people predicted that the couple "will be together again next month." Meanwhile, others declared that they would try to shoot Draya now that she is single. "Man, I am nobody and I am sliding in your fucs dms," said one hopefully.

Draya previously caught the heat for being thirsty DababyThe alleged nude video earlier this month. In a tweet now deleted, she wrote: "So ummmm my good sister is here. Go ahead, send me photos. You know what photos." Seeing the tweet, fans were trolling and criticizing Draya.

"DaBaby d ** k will probably tear apart Draya and Orlando's house while we talk. And I'd like to experience the same thing," a user tweeted. "Draya Michele was here last night trying to see the Daby man from Congo while the engaged women are not shit," said another comment.

However, if Draya's recent post on Instagram is true, after all, she is single when she asked her followers to send the nudes.