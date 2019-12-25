Drake's new song, & # 39; WAR & # 39 ;, is about Deadly Beef with The Weeknd!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Drake is going viral this weekend, after releasing his new song & # 39; WAR & # 39 ;, where he rapps using a UK drilling flow.

Well, MTO News spoke with a hip hop source who told us that the new song is all about Drake's violent and deadly flesh with The Weeknd.

We know what you're thinking: when was Drake's meat and The Weeknd "violent,quot; or "deadly." Well, it was.

Drake and The Weeknd separated two years ago, and each artist was backed by a violent Toronto gang. The gangs went to war, and several people were killed for it.

Toronto is one of the most violent cities in North America: last weekend only 7 people were shot.

