Drake's new song, & # 39; WAR & # 39 ;, is about Deadly Beef with The Weeknd!

Drake is going viral this weekend, after releasing his new song & # 39; WAR & # 39 ;, where he rapps using a UK drilling flow.

Well, MTO News spoke with a hip hop source who told us that the new song is all about Drake's violent and deadly flesh with The Weeknd.

We know what you're thinking: when was Drake's meat and The Weeknd "violent,quot; or "deadly." Well, it was.

Drake and The Weeknd separated two years ago, and each artist was backed by a violent Toronto gang. The gangs went to war, and several people were killed for it.

Toronto is one of the most violent cities in North America: last weekend only 7 people were shot.

In the song War, Drake yells at people like Baka, Gillastein, Sticks and others. MTO News has confirmed that these people are known to be the thugs of The Weeknd and Drake.

Shouting on both sides, Drake basically says there is peace between his killers and those of Weeknd. It's good news because the meat had boiled to the point of becoming violent.

The phrase, "for me that's just our side …" is a reference to The Weeknd's subliminal rejection of him in the song & # 39; Price On My Head & # 39; in which he boasts that Drake's thugs change sides and join him.

In the music video for The Weeknd & # 39; s Price On My Head, there is a scene in which one of Drake's supposed thugs "Gillastein,quot; appears in a short cameo exactly when The Weeknd says "the niggas on your side will also travel for me,quot;. This means that The Weeknd probably also referred to Drake as the person who put a price on his head.

In addition, Drake shouted many thugs in this drill song.

Some of the notable mentions:

Baka – "That's Baka, he's a long, fast noka to let the damn TEC hit." He was sentenced for sex trafficking, is Drake's self-proclaimed thug, met Drake through P Reign.

Chubbs – "Like Chubbs did Detail …" His loyalty to Drake is strong. He also has links to the streets and was even willing to break Detail's jaw (music producer) for Drake. He is a well-known bodyguard of Drake.

Gillastein / Preme – "If Gilla calls shots without a doubt, G walks until she rests,quot;

Two brothers who started the Reps Up gang, from which Chubbs and others come. They are also from the streets and have a criminal record.

Sticks – The Weeknd Shooter

Pressa: accused of kidnapping and forcing the victim to play Russian roulette and perform sexual acts without consent, he also has links with gangs

TV Gucci – "TV Gucci turned its back on me,quot; – Drake, No Stylist. Another one of Drake's less known thugs.