Drake removes the music video from & # 39; War & # 39; due to a violent reaction on a girl who throws a chair

The success creator of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He makes it clear that he does not want to be in the same video as the infamous Toronto girl, since he does not approve of his reckless behavior.

Duck He reacted to the online reaction about his music video for the new song "War." The hip-hop artist was attacked after people identified one of the extra women in his new clip as the girl who threw a chair recklessly from a high-rise balcony to a busy street in Toronto.

The Canadian rapper deleted the original video, cut the scene that had the "infamous chair girl" and then republished the revised clip online. He announced the updated video on Instagram and explained: "By the way, I don't choose extras for my videos [chair] [face with open eyes]."

Photography director Theo Skudra also addressed the controversy. He made it clear that he did not want to get involved in any way with the girl who went viral because of his mischief that could endanger life. "Certain people don't approve," Theo wrote along with a link to the revised video.

Drake dropped his song on Christmas Eve. Soon he earned a new nickname "UK Drake" for using a UK drilling flow on the track produced by AXL Beats. "It's not for us Americans! This is the Drake of the United Kingdom! We know you have a versatile deal," reads one of the many comments.

In the song, the hitmaker name "Hotline Bling" verified the tastes of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, as much as Jay Zand made a subtle reference to "bad girl" Rihanna.

He also addressed his enmity with Weekend, which suggests that they had solved their flesh. "OVOXO Link", rapps, referring to its OVO and Weeknd & # 39; s XO label. "And the boy who sounds like he's singing in & # 39; Thriller & # 39; / You know that was my shit, yes / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can't separate."