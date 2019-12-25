Double exile: inside an Italian prison | Italy

Filmmaker: Azlarabe Alaoui Lamharzi

More than 60,000 people are currently detained in prisons in Italy. Of these, approximately one in 20 are women, one in 100 are minors and approximately one in three are foreign prisoners.

The jail appears in the documentary on the outskirts of the city of Verona. It houses several hundred prisoners, including many from North Africa, serving sentences for a variety of crimes, from drug trafficking to robbery and murder.

Filmed completely inside the prison for three years, Double Exile is the story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life abroad ended behind bars. With rare access to both inmates and the prison regime, the film focuses on the prisoners from Morocco and Tunisia who arrived in Italy with the hope of a new life, only to descend to criminal behavior and imprisonment.

A Tunisian tells how he started using drugs at the age of 18 in nightclubs. Soon he was selling narcotics to a few friends and in a short time he was a trafficker, extravagantly displaying the traps of sudden wealth, fast cars and cash in abundance.

"I made a lot of money and back in Tunisia, people admired me," he says. "I came to prison without knowing anything about it."

Now that he has spent more than two years on his sentence, he is still accepting the daily routine of receiving orders from prison guards.

"I never imagined that I would have to take orders … The prison teaches perseverance and dedication, "he says.

Another Moroccan remembers smuggling Spain before traveling to Italy. There he also became a drug dealer and lived the great life (wine, women and songs every night) before his inevitable arrest.

"The Europeans in the prisons of the Arab countries would not be abandoned by their countries of origin. But our countries do not care about us. We double pay for our mistakes," he says. "The laws here are not in our favor."

Arguably, the most shocking case presented in Double Exile is that of a Moroccan man who disapproved of his 18-year-old daughter dating an Italian man in his 30s. A fight broke out and the father stabbed his daughter, causing multiple injuries to the young woman. She died at the scene.

Double Exile offers an unusual view of life in an Italian prison, a closed environment where young men and women from North Africa who live new lives abroad are imprisoned when they face serious crimes.

Source: Al Jazeera