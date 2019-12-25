Donnie Wahlberg left with & # 39; Trauma & # 39; of the shocking neighbor's gift

Instagram / Amanda Demme

The New Kids On The Block star remembers how surprised he was when he and actress Jenny McCarthy's wife received a crazy painting from one of their new neighbors.

Jenny McCarthy Y Donnie Wahlberg They have a strange portrait of themselves painted by an artist who uses his manhood as a brush.

The couple received the strange gift from a new neighbor years ago.

"We received a gift and it was a painting of both of us and it was like this kind of peculiar art like & # 39; Oh, wait a minute, oh, it's us & # 39;" Wahlberg said on page six of the New York Post.

The present came with an attached video stored in a zip drive and the stars couldn't believe it when they discovered how it was created.

"The zip drive starts with (the neighbor) talking first and he says: & # 39; We had to get you the most exclusive gift that anyone in the world can get you because you probably get everything & # 39;" he recalled.

"He cut the video of a man with a blank canvas and took off his clothes and painted the image with his & # 39; utensil & # 39 ;.

"I almost dropped the paint on the floor and washed my hands!" The river.

The unidentified artist is based in Australia, and surprisingly, Wahlberg and McCarthy still have the artwork stored somewhere. "It's close," said the singer / actor. "We have not fully recovered from the trauma of everything. But it is a legitimate type, whether or not it is a legitimate thing, that is another matter."

"But he looks like us. I mean, he nailed it, no pun intended!"