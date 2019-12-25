Disney eliminates the same-sex kiss from the movie & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; in Singapore

A brief kiss between two female characters was removed from the projections of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,quot; in Singapore, a country with restrictive laws against gay people.
Although it lasted only a few seconds and just an important point of the plot, the kiss between two minor characters was notable as the first open appearance of homosexual characters in a "Star Wars,quot; movie. Disney cut the kiss to preserve the PG-13 rating of the film in Singapore, according to reports.
"The applicant has omitted a brief scene that, according to the movie classification guidelines, would require a higher rating," a representative of the Singapore media regulator, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, told The Guardian.
The next highest rating, NC-16, would have prevented the attendance of children under 16.
Disney did not respond to a message sent on Tuesday.
There are few media representations of L.G.B.T. people in Singapore, where sex between men is punishable by up to two years in prison and there are no protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation. Anti-gay sentiment is high in the conservative nation; 60 percent of Singaporeans surveyed in 2018 opposed gay marriage, according to the Institute of Policy Studies, a group of experts.
The scene has already been hotly debated among gay rights defenders. Some applauded the kiss as a late recognition that there are gay people in the "Star Wars,quot; universe. But others thought it was tokenism, saying that a more robust gesture was needed to reinforce the message.
Some fans, seeing a palpable chemistry between two of the main characters, Finn and Poe Dameron, played by John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, hoped that their bromance could become romance. The actors have said they would have supported the development.
"Personally, I expected and wished that maybe that would have been taken further in the other movies, but I have no control," Isaac told Variety. "It seemed like a natural progression, but unfortunately it's a time when people are too afraid, I think, of … I don't know what."
J.J. Abrams, the film's director, had hinted before its release that there would be a moment that would please the members of L.G.B.T.Q. community, and he told Variety that "it was important to me that the people who are going to watch this movie feel that they are being represented in the movie." In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, he said it was "incredibly narrow-minded and contradictory to say that there would be no gay character in that world."
In response to criticism of the scene, Mr. Abrams He told MovieZine this month that it was an opportunity to show a kiss between women "without it being a hard hand or making a deal too loud."
"Part of the whole experience was seeing a same-sex couple having a moment together that explicitly said in this galaxy, everyone is there and they are welcome," he said.
Major film studios, including Disney, are usually inclined to local sensibilities in hopes of maintaining access to viewers, especially in the lucrative Chinese market. The kiss was also cut from the projections in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but China's censors allowed it.
Disney has tiptoed to include homosexual characters in its biggest film franchises. Donald Glover, who played Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars,quot; "Solo,quot; spin-off, said in an interview with HuffPost that the resistance leader was pansexual but was not in the plot. A gay character made a brief appearance in "Avengers: Endgame," and LeFou, Gaston's partner in "Beauty and the Beast," was featured as gay in a live action remake of 2017.
Singapore's law against gay sex, which applies only to men, has been challenged in its main courts. A verdict is expected in the coming months.