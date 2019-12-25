Disney eliminates the same-sex kiss from the movie & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; in Singapore

There are few media representations of L.G.B.T. people in Singapore, where sex between men is punishable by up to two years in prison and there are no protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation. Anti-gay sentiment is high in the conservative nation; 60 percent of Singaporeans surveyed in 2018 opposed gay marriage, according to the Institute of Policy Studies, a group of experts.

The scene has already been hotly debated among gay rights defenders. Some applauded the kiss as a late recognition that there are gay people in the "Star Wars,quot; universe. But others thought it was tokenism, saying that a more robust gesture was needed to reinforce the message.

Some fans, seeing a palpable chemistry between two of the main characters, Finn and Poe Dameron, played by John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, hoped that their bromance could become romance. The actors have said they would have supported the development.

"Personally, I expected and wished that maybe that would have been taken further in the other movies, but I have no control," Isaac told Variety. "It seemed like a natural progression, but unfortunately it's a time when people are too afraid, I think, of … I don't know what."

J.J. Abrams, the film's director, had hinted before its release that there would be a moment that would please the members of L.G.B.T.Q. community, and he told Variety that "it was important to me that the people who are going to watch this movie feel that they are being represented in the movie." In a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, he said it was "incredibly narrow-minded and contradictory to say that there would be no gay character in that world."