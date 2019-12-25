Discover the unusual way these celebrities celebrate Christmas

From joking with each other to holding an ugly sweater competition, these celebrities choose to do things that people generally don't do on a special day.

Up News Info –

Each person has their own way of celebrating Christmas. While most people generally follow classical traditions such as exchanging gifts and decorating Christmas trees, there are also people who choose to be a bit unusual and do things that others don't really do on the occasion. These celebrities on this list are among some of these people.

Like any other person, these celebrities have their own traditions every time the holiday approaches, although theirs are probably something they may consider a little different from others. From joking with each other to holding an ugly sweater competition, keep scrolling to see the unusual way these celebrities do to celebrate Christmas.

1. Barack and Michelle Obama Instagram Everyone should make an effort if they want to achieve something, and this also applies to Barack and Michelle Obama on Christmas day. While most people receive their Christmas gifts without much effort, when you spend the holidays at the couple's house, you should do something worthy of the gifts. Michelle has done this since she was still a child, as she said in an interview: "Our extended family was so large that people could not afford to buy gifts for everyone. So a couple of our aunts went out to buy small gifts. in a basket and to get a gift they had to make. Everyone, from the smallest to the tallest, from the oldest to the youngest, had to do something. You could tell a joke, read a poem, make a backflip, anything counts. "

2. David Beckham Instagram Christmas is about festive food. From stuffed turkey to mashed potatoes, these kinds of foods are some of the things you will usually find on a special day. However, in the case of David Beckham, the food you enjoy during Christmas is not as great as you prefer a bucket of KFC chickens over festive food. Your choice of food is not the only special thing you have at Christmas. On the special occasion, the former soccer star has always made sure his children see the Queen's speech. "We always spend Christmas in London with the family. My grandmother used to let us see the Queen's speech on Christmas day, so that's the only thing that makes sure I stay with my children," he said.

3. Reese Witherspoon Instagram Reese witherspoonThe family Christmas tradition may seem normal at first sight, but in reality there is something that only talented actors like her can do during the holidays. Instead of Elf on the Shelf, it is his Oscar statue that bathes with love at Christmas as the "Legally blonde"Star lets his three children dress him. "At Christmas, they put on a small hat and a scarf so it doesn't get cold," he previously revealed during an interview. Other than that, Reese spends vacations like anyone else. She said: "Gingerbread houses, and we have to have Advent calendars. These are things you think about, & # 39; Oh, they're not realizing … & # 39; but then I forgot the calendars of Advent this year, and Deacon said: & # 39; Mom! Where are they?! & # 39; I didn't realize how important they were to him! "

4. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Instagram In a family, parents often give their children Christmas gifts during the holidays, but such a thing does not apply in Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcherof the house The married couple has a very minimal Christmas with their children and doesn't even give them Christmas presents. Instead, they encourage others to donate to charities. Mila made the surprising revelation during an interview in 2017: "So far, our tradition is not a gift for children. We are instituting it this year because when children are [younger], it really doesn't matter." He added: "We have We told our parents: "We beg you: if you have to give them something, choose a gift. Otherwise, we would like to bring a charitable donation to the Children's Hospital or a pet … Whatever you want." & # 39; That is our new tradition. "

5. Melissa Joan Hart Instagram Unlike other people who want to look good while celebrating Christmas, Melissa Joan Hart He wants to look as ridiculous as he can be and drag his family while he does. Every year, she holds a sticky sweater competition that confronts families with each other for top honors. She even receives full support from her husband Mark Wilkerson when he sends her "30 emails of links to different sweaters she considered ridiculous." This is far from the elegant Christmas parties of his mother Paula Hart that he attends over the years, but he definitely has a funnier Christmas this way. "We threw a white Christmas tree and they cut a cardboard from Santa," he said of his annual sweater competition, adding that they generally enjoy cheese logs, fruit cake, pigs in blankets and eggnog.

6. Brooklyn Decker Instagram However, Christmas morning is one in which people usually open their gifts. Brooklyn DeckerHolidays begin a little earlier than usual. While people usually do that when the sun shines, the actress prefers to open her gifts when it's still dark outside. The reason? He simply wants the Christmas lights to come on while his family opens the presents. "One of our unusual traditions is that we can't open presents during the day. It has to be dark outside because we want the Christmas lights. We get up around three in the morning and go back to sleep around six." she said, adding that her husband Andy Roddick "I was very moody waking up at three in the morning, but you have a full tree waiting for you!"

7. Blake Lively Instagram In case you think all celebrities spend their Christmas day with glamorous meals and 12-course activities, think again. by Blake LivelyChristmas is about family ties where they don't even leave your house like any other home. They clearly feel much more comfortable inside, to the point that they don't even get out of bed for hours. Blake said about his family's Christmas tradition in an interview: "I don't know how my family … but they all lie in the same bed, somehow we spend about seven hours a day all together chatting, it's really nice to have that time because it's weird that we have the time when we're all together for such a good time. "

8. Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski ABC / Randy Holmes April & # 39; s Fool is the best time for people to make a joke, but for Jimmy Kimmel Y John Krasinski, that moment happens on Christmas day. It all started when John and Emily Blunt He broke into his friend's house and installed a display of Santa Claus and a snowman in 2011, and his jokes intensified after that. In 2014, Jimmy tried to end the war once and for all by wrapping presents in the couple's house, including all their doors and windows. However, John and Emily did not support that and had Jimmy's car wrapped as a gift at work. Not only that, but the couple also filled the interior of the car with Christmas decorations. This car-wrapped gift incident ended up happening for three days in a row.