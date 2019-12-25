Director urges Bollywood Khans to talk about India's new law | India News

One of Bollywood's principal directors has asked three Muslim superstar actors to break the silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans.

At least 25 people have died since the crowds took to the streets enraged by the legislation of the Hindu government led by the nationalists, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

"I am really mad at anyone who has not spoken," director Anubhav Sinha, critic of the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told the Reuters news agency.

"These three actors and their followers are something else. One word from them can influence millions," Sinha added, referring to Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sinha directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 film, Ra One.

The violence and the political storm plaguing the law poses a dilemma for a film industry dominated by Muslim actors, directors and team, but serving the largest and predominantly Hindu population in India.

A handful of figures have spoken out against the law and violence, some in demonstrations in Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on October 19, 2019: "Thank you @Narendra Modi for staying and having such an open discussion about #ChangeWithin And the role that artists can play in spreading awareness of The Mahatma's messages. Also the idea of ​​a Film University is extremely timely!"

But none of the three Khans has made public statements.

Sinha He said it didn't matter what they said about the law or violence, but he asked them to break the silence and join the debate.

"I am not saying they should agree with me or with others. Their opinion may be the opposite of what we have," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan has almost 40 million followers on Twitter, while Salman has more than 38 million and Aamir 25.

None of the three Khans, who are unrelated, responded to requests for comments from Reuters.

A tweet from October 20, 2019 referenced "The domestication of the Khans"

Industry experts say that the lack of comments or convictions by some of the most important names in the industry points to a wide cultural difference in Hollywood, where actors regularly assume political causes and criticize the government.

"In the United States, (President Donald) Trump cannot use government machinery to persecute actors who disagree with him, but here, that fear is there," film critic and journalist Rajeev told Reuters. Masand

Modi has appeared regularly with actors and figures from the film industry at public events. In turn, the industry has produced films that, according to some critics, approached political endorsements.

This year there have been three films with leading actors in prime minister roles, including a biopic titled PM Narendra Modi.

Actress Sayani Gupta tweeted on December 15, 2019: "On behalf of the students of Jamia and AMU, request at least one of you to tweet or send a message to Mr. Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak, boys. Yes? Do not? Maybe? @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao"

Actress Sayani Gupta, who appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in her 2015 Fan movie, last week retweeted a selfie that young popular actors, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, took with Modi at an event.

He added the message: "The time has come to speak, boys."

A representative of Ranveer Singh said he was not available for comment, while Bhatt's spokeswoman did not immediately respond.

For protesters, especially those at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi, where Shah Rukh Khan was enrolled in his youth, his silence feels like a betrayal.

"Someone like him staying silent is unacceptable," said literature student Zoya Nadeem Azmi.