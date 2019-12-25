Deyjah Harris returns to Instagram after the controversial statements of IT OGBYN

Deyjah Harris, the 18-year-old daughter of rapper T.I. He has returned to Instagram weeks after his father's comments about his visits to OBGYN.

Deyjah did after her famous father who revealed in the Ladies Like Us podcast that he takes her every year after his birthday to OBGYN to make sure his hymen is still intact.

"Deyjah is 18 years old, has just graduated from high school now and is attending his first year of university, discovering it for himself. And yes, we have not only had the conversation, we have annual trips to the gynecologist to check his hymen,quot;, YOU He said at the time.

"Usually, like, the day after the [birthday] party, she's enjoying her presents," he explained. "I put a sticky note on the door: & # 39; Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30. I tell you, & # 39; Deyjah, they want you to sign this … so we can share information. Do you have anything? Is there anything? ? Something you don't want me to know? Oh, that's fine. Look, Doc, there's no problem & # 39; ".

Deyjah deleted his Instagram account after his father's comments went viral online. Since then he has offered an apology.