Crisis looming in antibiotics as bankruptcy of drug manufacturers

"Unlike the new and expensive cancer drugs that extend survival for three to six months, antibiotics like ours really save a patient's life," said Larry Edwards, executive director of the company that makes Xerva, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals "It's frustrating."

Tetraphase, based in Watertown, Massachusetts, has had problems getting hospitals to adopt Xerava, which took more than a decade to discover and market, although the drug can beat resistant germs such as MRSA and CRE, a bacterium. tough that kills 13,000 people a year.

The price of Tetraphase shares has been around $ 2, down from almost $ 40 a year ago. To cut costs, Mr. Edwards recently closed the company's laboratories, laid off about 40 scientists and crushed plans to move forward with three other promising antibiotics.

For Melinta Therapeutics based in Morristown, N.J., the future is even more bleak. Last month, the company's stock price fell 45 percent after executives issued a warning about the company's long-term outlook. Melinta manufactures four antibiotics, including Baxdela, which recently received F.D.A. approval to treat the type of drug-resistant pneumonia that often kills hospitalized patients. Jennifer Sanfilippo, interim executive director of Melinta, said she hoped a sale or merger would give the company more time to raise awareness about the value of antibiotics among hospital pharmacists and increase sales.

"These drugs are my babies, and they are needed so urgently," he said.

Creating new compounds is not an easy task. Only two new classes of antibiotics have been introduced in the last 20 years, most of the new drugs are variations of the existing ones, and the decreasing financial returns have expelled most companies to the market. In the 1980s, there were 18 major pharmaceutical companies that developed new antibiotics; Today there are three.

"Science is difficult, really difficult," said Dr. David Shlaes, former vice president of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and a board member of the Global Association for Research and Development of Antibiotics, a nonprofit advocacy organization. "And reducing the number of people working on it by abandoning R,amp;D of antibiotics will not take us anywhere."

The development of a new antibiotic can cost $ 2.6 billion, he said, and most of that cost is failures along the way.