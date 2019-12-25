Christmas Eve Forest fires in Chile destroy dozens of homes

A forest fire on Christmas Eve spread through a residential area on the outskirts of the Chilean city of Valparaíso, wrapping houses and causing evacuation orders.

As of Tuesday night, the fire had destroyed more than 120 homes and was only partially under control, the local fire department said.

Valparaíso is a port city in central Chile full of vividly painted houses that line the winding hillsides.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but its rapid spread was aggravated by the hot and dry weather and constant winds. Forest fires, which worsen with climate change, have caused widespread destruction in Australia, Brazil, the United States and other countries this year.