Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, is attacked by a small swimsuit photo and her C-section scar: she humiliated critics with this response

The infamous moms are attacking Ammika Harris, and Chris Brown's baby mom is fighting.

The model published a photo of her in a swimsuit about a month after giving birth, and a person criticized her for the scanty appearance and for hiding her C-section scar.

The critic said: "Can all Instagram models heal at least their six weeks before posting … We can wait … Literally … Your baby needs it, and even if he posts half-length photos, I know he's only trying to hide the c sections scar … Embrace motherhood. 🤦🏾🤦🏾 "

She replied: "I do all my mom's homework, and it takes me 2 minutes to take a selfie." ❤️😘 "

Later he added: “Well, my scar is far away, AND MORE IMPORTANT, MY SON IS GOOD! TAKE CARE OF YOUR OWN BUSINESS!"

A defender told Chris's intermittent girlfriend: "You think you are that perfect mother, don't you?! Breaking news, NOBODY is perfect. We all try to be, and everything you do is causing everyone stress those around you, including your baby! Living life is much more fun instead of being miserable. So miserable that you hate people. She feels fantastic; you can see her eyes and what she wanted to capture and show the world that She is doing great and feels great! As she said, it takes 2 seconds to take a picture, and you automatically ASSUME that she is not embracing motherhood or that she is a good mother! Dam, you hate that she is shining brightly, and you are getting dark at night! Don't hate to congratulate, women should raise each other and not hate just because someone looks better than you at that time. I'm not going to lie, I'm jealous that she looks like this so soon after giving birth I don't even look so good now, lol 😂 ".

Meanwhile, Brown's recent activity on Instagram caused a wave of speculation that the famous singer could be engaged to his girlfriend, Ammika, who gave birth to his son, Aeko, in November.

The rumor of the engagement began after the 30-year-old celebrity shared a photograph in which she slept with her newborn baby on the chest.

However, despite the fact that many fans were excited about the adorable baby, a large part of Brown's followers were more impressed by the huge diamond ring that was in the rapper's left hand.

The "Come Together,quot; interpreter titled the new publication simply by inserting a heart emoji and leaving the image without further explanation.

While many fans congratulated Brown for his adorable son, others asked what diamond jewelry meant and wondered if it was a clue to something else.

A follower even stated directly that the ring looked like a wedding, although so far neither Ammika nor Chris have confirmed whether they are in a relationship.

The two celebrities welcomed their first child together on November 20 without Ammika sharing the news that she was pregnant in the first place.

After the birth of Aeko, it was the singer who published the first photos of the baby on social networks.

This is the second son of the lyricist, who is also the father of a 5-year-old girl, Royalty, of his ex-girlfriend, Nia Guzman.

Meanwhile, Ammika has recently revealed what it was like to go through pregnancy and the difficulties she faced in returning to her previous form.



