Chris Brown shares images of the Christmas gift opening session – Check out Adorable Royalty Brown

Chris Brown shared some images with him and his beautiful daughter Royalty Brown opening presents for Christmas. Watch the sweet video below.

Fans are excited to see Chris with his daughter, and they say that she and her baby Aeko make him a better person.

Somoene said: ‘Royαlty α and Aeko do α α better mαn ♥ ️’ and a follower posted this: ‘His mother,quot; let me hold that so you don’t lose it "‘

Someone said: & # 39; the fact that she is always dressed like a princess is adorable & # 39 ;, and another follower published: & # 39; It's nice that he didn't give in too much of what she could handle and how she gave him at all 1 lol Chris a good father. & # 39;

One commenter posted this: "I wish I had a rich father," life would be much better, "and another fan wrote:" I don't care what anyone has to say about Chris Brown. All I know is that he is a great father‼ ️ ’

A follower said: & # 39; I wonder why God doesn't believe it is appropriate for me to have a famous father & # 39; I hate him here & # 39 ;, and someone else posted: & # 39; Must compensate for having another child, hahaha, royalty doesn't play. & # 39;

The proud father made fans happy when he decided to share his baby on social media, and people couldn't be happier.

Just the other day, he also shared a photo with his beautiful daughter, Royalty Brown, along with his little brother, and is more than adorable.



