Chris Brown gives his daughter a lot of cash for Christmas and fans love it

%MINIFYHTMLac033601740ee30f9af1d429ff3cf2dc9% %MINIFYHTMLac033601740ee30f9af1d429ff3cf2dc10%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; With You & # 39; He makes his daughter smile after showing the money he gives her, after spoiling the 5-year-old girl with a Disney cruise.

Up News Info –

Chris Brown He just made everyone secretly want him to be his father. The 30-year-old singer continues to spoil his daughter Royalty at these parties by surprising her with a gift that even adults would ask for Christmas.

In a video that toured the web, the father of two gave his daughter a silver box, but what was inside was more fascinating. When he opened the box, he revealed a stack of cash he gave to Royalty.

"Look at all this money, do you see all this money you have?" Chris commented, when Royalty's mouth opened with his mouth open. The 5-year-old girl, who dressed in a red outfit, couldn't hide her happiness, smiling broadly while her father held the cash.

%MINIFYHTMLac033601740ee30f9af1d429ff3cf2dc11% %MINIFYHTMLac033601740ee30f9af1d429ff3cf2dc12%

<br />

Seeing how Chris plays his father role for his daughter, fans can't help talking about his adorable moment. "That's very nice," commented one in the video. Another echoed the feeling, "I can't lie. That was really nice hahaha."

Others praised the "Beautiful People" singer for being considerate of the amount of money she gave her little girl, since it was a stack of 1 dollar bills. "I'm glad they are some," said one. Another wrote similarly: "It's nice that he didn't give her the way for much of what she could handle and how she gave Chris a good father."

However, some criticized Chris's gift for his daughter. "If a 6-year-old boy made so much money. He just wanted toys," one of the detractors intervened. Another added: "And now what the hell is supposed to do with all that?"

<br />

<br />

Before giving the money to Royalty, Chris invited his daughter to a Disney cruise, which she could enjoy with Chris's mother and grandmother Joyce Hawkins. In Instagram photos and videos shared by Joyce, Royalty was seen wearing a princess dress and wearing a swimsuit while posing with her cousin in the Bahamas.

<br />

"IT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLE! UNTIL THE NEXT TIME! THANK YOU FATHER DID EVERYTHING POSSIBLE! THANK YOU FOR THIS EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT! On an airplane, possibly back home after the trip.