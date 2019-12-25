Cheating the wife? Fetty Wap photographed spending Christmas with mysterious woman

Instagram

In a couple of photos that appear on the Internet, you can see the rapper talking with the mysterious woman, who has a son that people think is Masika Kalysha's daughter, in a restaurant.

Things are about to get complicated Fetty Wap and the marriage of Leandra González. Just when the couple seemed to have invented, the rapper sparked rumors that he cheated on his enterprising wife when he was caught on camera by spending Christmas day with an unknown woman.

A couple of photos appeared online, showing Fetty talking to the mysterious woman who was holding a child with her. The child's face was not seen, but some speculated that the child could be Fetty's son with Masika KalyshaKhari Barbie Maxwell. In a video, the two were seen enjoying their meal in the restaurant. Leandra was not in sight.

According to the report, his departure took place at 1 a.m. and that Fetty was dating the mysterious lady before marrying his current wife. The source also claimed that the businesswoman was apparently the girl on Fetty's side.

Fetty has not yet responded to this report.

Fetty and Leandra got married on August 3 in Toronto, but it wasn't until September that they revealed their nuptials. However, the couple has been hinting at their problematic marriage from the beginning, with Leandra accusing him of abuse despite Fetty's desperate plea to recover him. Later, in November, he revealed that he actually filed for divorce for the first time just over a week after they got married and said he already knew that the rapper was flaunting another woman in public.

"ORIGINALLY I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE YOUNG LADY THAT THIS MAN DISPLAYS IN THE CITY. YALL DOES NOT HAVE TO SEND ME ALL THESE PHOTOS AND MATTERS," he said in his publication, assuring his followers, "IM GOOD … .TRUST ME."

Earlier this month, however, Leandra hinted that he had made peace with Fetty by posting a video of them together on social media.