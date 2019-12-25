Chamillionaire: "I never said I was retired,quot;

Rapper Chamillionaire has not ruled out a return to rap and has shared that he never actually announced that he retired from the game, despite public perception.

During an interview with HHDX, he shared that he is introverted and vaguely explained his reasons for moving away from the mainstream.

"There were a lot of things in the music industry that really didn't line up with me, but I don't think I've left the music industry. People always tell me I'm retired. I never said I was retired." I still feel like I'm going to get music whenever I want, on my own terms, when I have something to say, "he said.

"We are at a different time now. The game is not to make a silly song, the game is to get as much attention as possible. You'll get people who don't interrupt that, don't do all that nonsense like Kendrick and J Cole, but for the most part , the music industry seems to me that many people try to get attention and I am probably one of the last people who like attention. I am the introvert who knows how to act like an extrovert. "

Chamillionaire & # 39; s rose to fame after the release of their album The Sound of Revenge through Chamillitary Entertainment and Universal Records on November 22, 2005. The album debuted and reached number 10 on the Billboard 200 album list on the United States.