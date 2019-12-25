Home Entertainment Chamillionaire: "I never said I was retired,quot;

Rapper Chamillionaire has not ruled out a return to rap and has shared that he never actually announced that he retired from the game, despite public perception.

During an interview with HHDX, he shared that he is introverted and vaguely explained his reasons for moving away from the mainstream.

"There were a lot of things in the music industry that really didn't line up with me, but I don't think I've left the music industry. People always tell me I'm retired. I never said I was retired." I still feel like I'm going to get music whenever I want, on my own terms, when I have something to say, "he said.

